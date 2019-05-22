Kisii doctors go on strike over working conditions

Kisii county doctors on Tuesday walked off the job over failure by the government to honour a collective bargaining agreement they signed in 2017.

The medics last Monday issued a strike notice saying the county had failed to accord them comprehensive National Hospital Insurance Fund cover and promotion.

Led by Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Nyanza chairman Kevin Osuri, they said affording basic medical needs is difficult due to lack of an insurance cover.

They said they cannot afford to live on empty promises by the county government.

Addressing the press at Kisii Sports Club, Osuri faulted the county government for failing to give more than 50 doctors study leave.

“All medical doctors will from today(Tuesday) down their tools until the county government implements the CBA. We will continue with our protest until the same is honoured,” Osuri said.

“Intern doctors will also be on strike since no one will be supervising them at public health facilities.”

The KMPDU official was accompanied by health officials and colleagues.

He said there has been no response since they issued the notice.

“Some devolved units have implemented the CBA. It is not our wish to stop operations but we are forced to," the chairman said.

He said they will only resume duty if given a comprehensive medical cover and study leave.

Osuri said the county government lacked enough doctors to cope with the increasing number of patients, adding that the few available work in poor conditions.

He refuted claims they met Governor James Ongwae on Monday at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, saying that he had only visited the facility on routine inspection.

Ongwae has been saying his administration has sponsored many doctors abroad for further studies.

