Kilifi cop charged with taking bribe to set minor free

She allegedly received Sh5,000 at Bamba police station last September

  • Police had detained the girl to question her about her relationship with a man 
  • The cop demanded money to release her from custody

A Kilifi police officer on Tuesday was charged with receiving a bribe to release a minor from a police cell.

Winfred Kinya appeared before chief magistrate Edna Nyaloti. She was charged with two counts of bribery.

Kinya was accused of receiving Sh5,000 from a relative to release a minor who was in police cells. She allegedly received the bribe between September 16 and 17 last year at Bamba police station in Kilifi.

She was also charged with receiving Sh3,000 to set free a girl who had been detained. Kinya denied both charges.

The magistrate ordered the accused person released on Sh20,000 bail, saying she was not a flight risk because she was a public officer.

Police arrested the girl who was in the company of a male adult. Police detained the minor to explain her relationship with the man.

The girl was later released but the man was charged with sexual offence.

by MALEMBA MKONGO Correspondent, Coast Region
22 May 2019 - 00:00

