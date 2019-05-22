Kenya won't pay ransom for Cuban doctors, says CS Juma

The government will not pay ransom for the release of two Cuban doctors abducted by militants in Mandera last month.

Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma on Tuesday said the government was hopeful of securing the doctors' freedom.

“We believe that we will secure their release in the ongoing security operation, but as a matter of policy, the government does not negotiate ransom. We are hopeful that we shall retrieve the doctors safely back home,” Juma said.

The CS spoke at a press conference at her ministry's headquarters in Nairobi to respond to claims that al Shabaab had demanded Sh151.86 million to release Assel Herera Corea and Landy Rodriguez.

The two doctors, a general practitioner and a surgeon respectively were abducted in Mandera town on April 12. They were attached to the Mandera County Referral Hospital.

Juma urged the European Union to support Kenya in listing al Shabaab under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 as a terrorist organisation.

She said the abduction of the Cuban medics was a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Resolution 1267 was crafted on October 15, 1999, following repeated acts of aggression by the Taliban and groups linked to it.