Kenya won't pay ransom for Cuban doctors, says CS Juma

The government will not pay ransom for the release of two Cuban doctors abducted by militants in Mandera last month.
Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma on Tuesday said the government was hopeful of securing the doctors' freedom.
“We believe that we will secure their release in the ongoing security operation, but as a matter of policy, the government does not negotiate ransom. We are hopeful that we shall retrieve the doctors safely back home,” Juma said.
The CS spoke at a press conference at her ministry's headquarters in Nairobi to respond to claims that al Shabaab had demanded Sh151.86 million to release Assel Herera Corea and Landy Rodriguez.
The two doctors, a general practitioner and a surgeon respectively were abducted in Mandera town on April 12. They were attached to the Mandera County Referral Hospital.
Juma urged the European Union to support Kenya in listing al Shabaab under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 as a terrorist organisation.
She said the abduction of the Cuban medics was a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
Resolution 1267 was crafted on October 15, 1999, following repeated acts of aggression by the Taliban and groups linked to it.
"We share the same interest in securing Kenya," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said.
She was with the CS during the press briefing.
Juma said Kenya had found a valuable partner in the EU to support peace and security initiatives.
“The partnership between Kenya and European Union is a key pillar of our relationship to deliberate on matters of mutual interest, including promoting peace and security, trade and investment, climate change, the Big Four agenda and development cooperation,” Juma said.
The two leaders held talks focused on cooperation between Kenya and EU on regional peace and security, blue economy, trade and multilateralism agreements on enhancing cooperation across all sectors.
The talks followed the unveiling of the EU mission's new embassy in Nairobi making Kenya the seat of its second largest foreign mission in the world.
“We see Kenya as not only a gateway to the region and to Africa but also as an important hub. I was pleased to inaugurate our new EU embassy here in Nairobi, and it is not by coincidence,” Mogherini said.
The CS took the opportunity to lobby support for Kenya’s bid for the UN Security Council non-permanent seat.
Morgherini praised Kenya for its role in the pursuit of peace, security and leadership in driving regional integration.
