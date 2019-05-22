I have not defected to Jubilee, says MP Kibunguchy

Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy has dismissed claims that he has defected from Ford Kenya to Jubilee.

Kibunguchy said he is firmly in Ford Kenya and that his association with Deputy President William Ruto should not be misconstrued for defection to Jubilee.

He asked his detractors to stop a smear campaign against him.

“I am working with Ruto as his brother-in-law and a neighbour and I want my people to get development. I have seen a lot of change in Likuyani by working closely with the DP,” he said at Kongoni Catholic Church on Monday.

Speculation that he had switched camps has been rife after he declared his support for the DP’s 2022 presidential bid on several occasions.

Two weeks ago at Aligula Secondary School, the MP said he will support Ruto's presidential bid because he is "bringing development to his constituency".

“I know many people will oppose my stand but I want to say that in 2022, I will support somebody who gave us something. The Luhya community alone cannot make one of its own president without joining others,” he said.

This was followed by the launch of the tarmacking of the Turbo-Soi road in Likuyani by DP Ruto on Friday.

On Sunday, however, the MP said he will only support Ruto in 2022 if there will be no Luhya candidate on the ballot.

His Ford Kenya party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has declared interest in the 2022 presidential race.

The MP’s change of heart could be an indication that Ford Kenya, which was earlier viewed as warming up to the DP, has since changed its position.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (Ford Kenya) earlier appeared to be cosy with the DP but he has since gone silent.

Deputy Party leader Boni Khalwale defected to Jubilee when he hosted the DP at his Malinya home on Saturday.

He said that he defected to Jubilee after Wetang’ula and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi refused to merge their parties into a political vehicle capable of pooling the Luhya in one basket in 2022.

The merger collapsed after ANC accused Ford Kenya of having been infiltrated by the DP to derail the unity arrangement. The two parties instead decided to collaborate during elections.