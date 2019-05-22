Four Chinese seized over assault on road engineer

Four Chinese have been arrested in Turkana in connection with the assault on a road engineer.

Workers of the Chinese Railway Number 5 Engineering Company halted the construction of the Lodwar-Loichangamatak A1 Road after the assault on the road engineer on Friday.

The workers said the Chinese attacked and injured chief road inspector Rodgers Imasia.

They said that Imasia was attacked for not approving poor quality and substandard materials.

Turkana Central OCPD David Mburukua confirmed the assault and said the four will today be prosecuted.

"They were arrested on Tuesday morning in Turkana South," Mburukua said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)