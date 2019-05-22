Fight graft courageously, Mudavadi tells Uhuru

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to relent on the war on corruption.

Mudavadi also called on leaders and Kenyans to rally behind the President as he needs encouragement to fight graft.

"It is our duty to encourage him since if we do not, he will not feel as if he is doing the right thing," Mudavadi said.

The ANC leader termed the "fake gold" saga as one of the graft cases that need to be investigated. He urged Kenyans to give the government time to investigate it.

"A lot of graft cases need to be investigated well so that the culprits can face the full force of the law," he said.

"The 'fake gold' saga is among those we are calling for deeper investigations. All that glitters is not gold," he said yesterday at Redhill Estate in Limuru when he visited ailing businessman-cum-politician Nginyo Kariuki.

With him were Teso MP Oku Kaunya and his Emuhaya counterpart Omboko Milemba and former permanent secretaries Andrew Ligale and Cyrus Njiru.

Mudavadi said Uhuru's government was being frustrated by some legislators, who are either in Kieleweke or Tanga Tanga.

"We have lately seen people forming Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke movements. We do not know if they are registered, who the officials are and their structures yet they are urging people to follow them," he said.

He said before the calls to have a referendum, Kenyans should be told how they will benefit "since it sounds as if they were looking for seats for some of them".

Kariuki urged elected leaders to speak in one voice.

The politician, who is the founder of the defunct TNA Party, blamed elected leaders for abandoning the parties on whose tickets they are elected and "going their own ways".

"We should have sanity in political parties, especially the ruling one since it's the one which has formed the government," he said.

Mudavadi and Kariuki urged leaders to unite and support Uhuru's government for him to leave a legacy.

Karuki also asked Mudavadi to start working with President Kenyatta.

"We are sending you to go to Uhuru and discuss issues with him that will help this country grow, have enough food and a good Constitution," he said.