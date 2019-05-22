Elderly school matron commits suicide

A 56-year-old matron of Mumbi Girls' High School in Murang'a county has committed suicide.

Joyce Mwinzi was found dangling from the ceiling of her house in the school compound by two of her co-workers after the morning assembly on Tuesday.

Principal Esther Njeri said she received reports from the two workers that the matron, who was in an acting capacity, had taken her life.

Njeri said the two went to check on her after her husband, Raphael Ngugi, called asking about her whereabouts.

“I asked them what they had gone to do in her house and they said her husband was concerned that she did not go home on Monday, her off day,” the principal said.

She explained that Mwinzi was known to spend her off day with her family in Gatanga subcounty.

Her husband retired as a cook in the school on December 31, last year, and relocated to Gatanga.