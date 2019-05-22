Elderly school matron commits suicide

• The 56-year-old was found by two of her co-workers.
• Her husband had made calls saying she did not go home on Monday, her off-day.
A 56-year-old matron of Mumbi Girls' High School in Murang'a county has committed suicide.
Joyce Mwinzi was found dangling from the ceiling of her house in the school compound by two of her co-workers after the morning assembly on Tuesday.
Principal Esther Njeri said she received reports from the two workers that the matron, who was in an acting capacity, had taken her life.
Njeri said the two went to check on her after her husband, Raphael Ngugi, called asking about her whereabouts.
“I asked them what they had gone to do in her house and they said her husband was concerned that she did not go home on Monday, her off day,” the principal said.
She explained that Mwinzi was known to spend her off day with her family in Gatanga subcounty.
Her husband retired as a cook in the school on December 31, last year, and relocated to Gatanga.
The matron had worked at the school for 33 years in different capacities, including as a grounds woman, before rising in rank to the matron position.
Njeri said she last saw Mwinzi on Saturday during the school’s prize-giving ceremony. She worked to everybody’s satisfaction.
On Sunday, she worked until 10pm after some girls developed stomach upsets and she was called to check on them.
Senior chief Charles Muna said Mwinzi hanged herself with a wall net.
Muna urged members of the community to find ways of venting their issues to avert such incidences.
“There have been very many cases of suicides which may be encouraging more people to take their lives,” he added.
Murang’a township MCA Jecinta Ng’ang’a called on counsellors engaged by schools to talk to students to also counsel teachers and other staffers who may also be going through difficulties.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)