Don't scrap woman rep position, urges MP Adagala

Vihiga county MP Beatrice Adagala has said those calling for scrapping of the woman representative seat are enemies of devolution.

She said abolishing the position won’t bring down the ballooning wage bill as claimed.

Adagala said the spiraling corruption scandals that have dogged the country are the ones derailing the economy.

She spoke in Hamisi subcounty during the county dialogue forum on Monday.

She said devolution is the only solution to the imbalance in development the country has experienced since Independence.

Adagala said county governments are developing the interior parts of the country where the national government did not develop.

Meanwhile, the MP urged Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion to accept the competency-based curriculum.

“Let’s embrace the changes that are coming. We started with 7-4-2-3 of East African Community then we moved to the 8-4-4 system ,” she said.

Adagala said the new curriculum is the best for children.

She said Education CS George Magoha and Knut officials should come together and solve their differences about the new curriculum.