World Bank bankrolls water projects in coastal counties

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday told four coastal counties to ensure that the Sh10.7 billion provided by the World Bank for water projects is well spent.

“It is the responsibility of every county to come up with priority projects that will be funded under the programme. The projects should be devoid of corners and shortcuts,” Ruto said.

He spoke in his Karen office during the signing of financial funding agreements between the Ministry of Water and Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Taita Taveta counties.

The funds will be channelled in line with the County Development Integrated Development Plan and Water Master Plans.

Ruto said the World Bank and the national government are not responsible for identifying projects as that was the responsibility of county governments.

He urged the counties to roll out the projects to benefit thousands of Kenyans in need of clean and safe water.

Taita Taveta and Kwale will receive Sh2.5 billion each, Mombasa Sh3 billion and Kilifi Sh2.7 billion.

The DP said Sh7.3 billion is a loan to the counties to be paid by the national government while Sh3.3 billion is a grant.

“The World Bank insisted that we must have an instrument binding the county governments and the national government. The initiative will strengthen the institutional capacity of water companies in counties,” Ruto said.

Water CS Simon Chelugui said the three-year project would be implemented as per respective counties’ priorities.

He said counties will be supported by the national government and the World Bank in the implementation and monitoring of the projects to ensure value for money.

“Besides development partners’ support, I urge counties to enhance their budgetary allocation to the water and sanitation sector to ensure that by 2030, water will be universally accessible,” Chelugui said.

Governors Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta), Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and county executive committee members were present.

Samboja said the signing of the agreements will “take us to another level as far as water and sewerage issues are concerned.

“We will ensure the funds are directed to the intended purposes and no misuse or wastage,” he said.

Kingi said the success of the County Participation Agreements will determine the flow of more funds from development partners.

He said Coast has for a long time been grappling with the provision of safe and clean water.

“We have a water and sanitation master plan, but the challenge has been how to fund the projects. This programme will fill that resources gap, and ensure our people have access to this important commodity. We will implement it fully,” he said.

Mvurya said they will engage the public to ensure success.

World Bank Representative Pascaline Ndung’u said they would intensify their partnership with Kenya in the implementation of water and sanitation services in counties.

“This programme will help address water challenges in the four counties. This region is special because there is a lot of sharing of water resources in the region,” she said.