Wetang'ula in Hong Kong amid fake gold scandal

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula is currently in China for an anti-corruption conference.

This comes days after the detectives named him as a person of interest in the Sh400 million fake gold scam.

In photos circulating on social media, Wetang'ula was seen alongside nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura. They will be representing the Senate ahead of the International Anti-Corruption Conference in Hong Kong.

A photo of the duo pausing outside the University of Hong Kong indicated that they paid a courtesy call at the Faculty of Law of University of Hong Kong where Prof Yash Pal Ghai taught for 10 years.

Wetang'ula has been the talk of the town after it emerged that he is at the heart of the fake gold scam.

A leaked audio put the legislator at the heart of the multimillion-shilling fake gold scandal.

In the audio conversation, Wetang'ula dropped the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to assure a Dubai gold investor believed to be Ali Zandi that their detained consignment would be released.

Wetang'ula assured Zandi, a business associate of United Arab Emirates ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that he had talked to Raila who in turn reached out to Uhuru to secure the release of the pricey containers.

“I am a hundred per cent sure there is no problem and tell Sheikh not to panic. We are finishing this matter and we will come and toast together,” Wetang'ula assured Zandi.

The conversation begins with an angry Zandi telling the Senator that the Sheikh had run out of patience, yet the players including Wetang'ula himself had pocketed their share to facilitate the release of the gold.

From the conversation, it also emerges that flamboyant businessman Zaheer Jhanda claimed to have been picked as a representative of “Interior CS Fred Matiang'i”.

“He [fake Matiangi] took the money, you [Wetang'ula] took the money. What else are you talking about?” an angry Zandi asked.

It remains unclear, however, how much money Wetang'ula allegedly received as he is overheard disputing in the audio an undisclosed figure sent to him.