We never discussed Ruto in our Saturday meet, Rutto says

Chama Cha Mashinani has dismissed reports that a delegates' meeting held in Bomet on Saturday was meant to discuss Deputy President William Ruto.

Party leader Isaac Rutto said they did not discuss an individual or a particular party as reported in some sections of the media.

He said they deliberated on internal party issues but the media"blew it out of proportion".

"I wish to set the record straight that at no time did we discuss matters relating to the Deputy President, political camps or alignments. Unedited footage of the entire meeting is available," Rutto said in a statement.

"To purport that we discussed the Deputy President is an attempt to drive a wedge between CCM, its members, the leadership and a section of the political elite and other parties — which is not our business."

The meeting brought together more than 200 delegates from Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Narok and Bomet.

Uasin Gishu politician Bundotich Kiprop, alias Buzeki, and Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny were expected to attend the meeting but skipped.

Ruto said CCM is an independent political outfit with a unique philosophy.

Devolution, decentralising power, services and resources to the grassroots, public participation, respect to the Constitution and embracing all tenets of democracy are its core values, he said.

Rutto, however, noted that the democratic space should be expanded to enable small parties to thrive and people be allowed to make independent choices of the leaders they want in future elections. Zoning for some political parties should not arise, he said.