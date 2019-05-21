State will not negotiate with Cuban doctors' abductors - CS Juma

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ruled out the possibility of negotiating the payment of a ransom for the release of the two abducted Cuban doctors.

“We do not negotiate ransom as a matter of government policy," Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma said.

She spoke on Tuesday after meeting the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Frederica Mogherini.

Last week, it was reported that the abductors had demanded Sh150 million ransom for the release of the doctors.

The two Cuban doctors have been missing since April 12, after suspected al Shaabab militia ambushed them while on their way to Mandera County Referral Hospital.

Meanwhile, Juma said she is not aware of any Somalia officials being denied entry into the country.

This was in response to the JKIA scenario on Monday when three officials carrying Somali diplomatic passports were denied entry for lack of visas.

“All of us travel with visas. If you do not have a visa it will be very difficult to enter into a country. But I will be very surprised if anybody was turned away with a visa,” Juma said.

The three Somali officials were part of the representatives of Somalia government delegation who were to attend a European Union sponsored cross-boarder conflict management programme.