Sh220m typo errors land Godhana in trouble

These payments for assets were flagged by Auditor General Edward Oukot.

According to the report, Tana River received Sh5.6 billion from the National Treasury during the year under review. It spent Sh4.5 billion, leaving 1.12 billion to purchase assets.

However, financial statements indicate a surplus of Sh1.3 billion, resulting in an unexplained difference of Sh222 million.

The surplus Sh1.3 billion reported in the statement of receipts and payment was the result of a "typographical error,” he said.

The governor’s statement that the puzzle was either a "typing" or a "computer" error caused a storm. Senators demanded to know the persons and qualifications of those in charge of managing county funds.

“We have every reason to believe that this money was pocketed. You cannot convince this committee that it was an error. There is something you are hiding in the statements,” committee chairman Moses Kajwang said.

“What’s the competence of your officials in financial reporting?” he asked.

The governor was also pressed to explain the spending at the source of Sh13 million of the Sh40 million collected internally to pay revenue collectors.

But the committee questioned how the county could spend Sh13 million of the total collection to pay collectors.

The former Tana River Council is said to have paid revenue collectors 15 per cent of total collections.

“Even if we are to say 15 per cent, the amount that has been deducted here is 32 per cent and it was spent at the source. This is against the law. There must be a surcharge here. This money must be recovered,” Kajwang said.