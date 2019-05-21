FAKE GOLD SWOOP

Police clarify presence of GSU officers during fake gold raid

On May 13, detectives impounding fake gold, eight cars and arrested 15 suspects.

In Summary

•On May 13, detectives raided Kaputei Gardens in Kileleshwa area, impounding fake gold, eight cars and arrested 15 suspects.

•The IG has further said GSU officers were not guarding the suspects involved in the fake gold business.

Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai.
Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai.
Image: COURTESY

The office of the Inspector General of Police has shed light on the presence of General Service Unit officers in a residential area where detectives conducted a fake gold sting operation.

On May 13, detectives were spotted at Kaputei Gardens in Kileleshwa area where fake gold and eight cars were impounded.

Police also made 15 arrests in the operation.

However, police through its Twitter account, said that the GSU officers spotted at the scene of the raid were guarding members of Diplomatic corps residing within the apartments.

The IG has further said GSU officers were not guarding the suspects involved in the fake gold business.

This comes as DCI officers are set to fly to Dubai on Tuesday night to record a statement from the representative of the United Arab Emirates' ruler about the Sh400 million gold scam.

More:

Cops recover fake gold from Kileleshwa house guarded by GSU officers

A total of 15 suspects arrested.
News
1 week ago

DCI officers fly to Dubai to record Ali Zandi statement

Zandi represents the Zlivia Company, a gold trading company based in Dubai.
News
6 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
21 May 2019 - 10:22

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. The invisible silent killer in Eastlands
    6h ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Google restricts Huawei's use of Android
    1d ago World

  5. Bluebird grew to chartered flights king through sweat - GM
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos