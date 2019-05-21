Police clarify presence of GSU officers during fake gold raid

•On May 13, detectives raided Kaputei Gardens in Kileleshwa area, impounding fake gold, eight cars and arrested 15 suspects.
•The IG has further said GSU officers were not guarding the suspects involved in the fake gold business.
The office of the Inspector General of Police has shed light on the presence of General Service Unit officers in a residential area where detectives conducted a fake gold sting operation.
On May 13, detectives were spotted at Kaputei Gardens in Kileleshwa area where fake gold and eight cars were impounded.
Police also made 15 arrests in the operation.
However, police through its Twitter account, said that the GSU officers spotted at the scene of the raid were guarding members of Diplomatic corps residing within the apartments.
The National Police Service wishes to inform the general public that General Service Unit (GSU) officers spotted at Kaputei Gardens where a raid on fake Gold had earlier been conducted,were actually guarding members of Diplomatic corps residing with the court & not the Suspects.— National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) May 20, 2019
This comes as DCI officers are set to fly to Dubai on Tuesday night to record a statement from the representative of the United Arab Emirates' ruler about the Sh400 million gold scam.