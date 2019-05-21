Police clarify presence of GSU officers during fake gold raid

The office of the Inspector General of Police has shed light on the presence of General Service Unit officers in a residential area where detectives conducted a fake gold sting operation.

On May 13, detectives were spotted at Kaputei Gardens in Kileleshwa area where fake gold and eight cars were impounded.

Police also made 15 arrests in the operation.

However, police through its Twitter account, said that the GSU officers spotted at the scene of the raid were guarding members of Diplomatic corps residing within the apartments.