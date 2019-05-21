Matiang'i orders work permits review for foreigners in betting industry

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has issued a list of directors of betting companies to the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations for review.

This is intended to rid the country of those with work permits not authorised for gambling. Almost 90 per cent of the licensed gaming industry players are foreigners with titles like training manager, front office manager, operations manager, bankroll manager, head of marketing, head of IT, casino live game manager and project engineer.

The list seen by the Star shows that the majority are from Italy and Bulgaria each with 14, closely followed by China with 10.

The others are Ugandans (two), South Africans (four), Tanzanians (one), Czechs (three), South Koreans (six), Britons (four), Hungarians (two), Macedonians (two), Italians (four), Swiss (one) and Americans (two).

There are also three Russians, five Turks, one Moldovian, two Ukrainians, two Spaniards, one Swede, one French, one Filipino, one Sri Lankan, four Serbians, three Danes, two Indians and one Nepalese.

The CS, during a betting control and licensing stakeholders meeting, said that almost 100 per cent of the revenue raised by the gaming and betting firms owned by foreigners is repatriated to their home countries.

“The Central Bank of Kenya has associated this capital flight to some distortions currently witnessed in the financial sector,” Matiang'i said.

He questioned the benefit of the investments to the country, adding that in five years the annual turnover of the gaming industry increased from a mere Sh2 billion to about Sh200 billion.

“This represents a 10,000 per cent growth rate which defies conventional economic logic,” he said.

Matiang’i said no country had developed from gambling and the current misrepresentation propagated by the industry to convey the “economic logic” is shocking.

“Whilst technological advancements account for a portion of this growth, empirical evidence reveals that predatory gaming would explain much of this growth,” he said.

According to the Interior CS, evidence from the Kenya Revenue Authority shows that the sector owes an estimated Sh26 billion in unpaid taxes.

He accused the sector of using the judicial process as a hideout to avoid paying taxes.