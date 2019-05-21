Matiang'i deports 17 foreigners in illegal betting trade

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Tuesday signed deportation orders for 17 foreigners who are in the country illegally.

Interior Ministry insiders said most of those to be kicked out were in betting and casino businesses. They are Chinese, Spaniards, Turks, Serbian, South Koreans, Bulgarians, Italians and Danes.

The deportation is part of the crackdown on foreigners linked to illegal trade and the importation of contraband goods.

The Star was told that the foreigners had expired work permits and engaged in business without relevant documents. Some were tax evaders.

Matiang'i had on Monday warned that foreigners without proper work permits will be deported to pave the way for locals to engage in the same businesses and jobs.

He also directed Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa to review work permits of all foreigners who applied to do business in the country to weed out rogue traders.

“Most foreigners who applied for work permits are now engaged in illegal activities. I’d like to sign all those deportation orders today so that those affected leave the country tonight,” Matiang’i said.

The CS spoke during the Betting Control and Licensing Board stakeholders’ forum at the Kenya School of Government.

“We will not allow other people to come and do unlawful business. The rule of law must be followed."

According to the ministry officials, 90 per cent of the betting industry owners are foreigners who are reaping huge turnover to the detriment of Kenyans. The companies owe the government Sh20 billion in taxes.

“This business is destroying the lives of our children. Some of them are not going to school. Let us stop pretending. We must stand up and call sin by its name for the sake of our children,” Matiang'i said.