Kiambu, Kilifi lead in hate speech - NCIC report

The National Cohesion Integration Commission has released a list of eight counties identified as hate speech hotspots areas which are being monitored.

The counties are Kiambu, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Nakuru, Nyeri and Kakamega counties.

Speaking on Tuesday in Nairobi, NCIC Chief Executive Officer Hassan Mohamed said the commission has heightened the war on hate speech.

This comes after increased political divisions that have led to leaders using hate speech incitement among Kenyans.

In order to mitigate hate speech in the mentioned counties, the commission has upscale measures of monitoring of hate speech.

The commission has issued audio recorders and camcorders to security officers from the eight counties to record perpetrators of hate speech.

The commission said it will also ensure politicians implicated in hate speech, be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both.

NCIC said that the Constitution recognises and encourages freedom of speech, however, this right does not extend to incitement of violence, hate speech, propaganda for war or advocacy of hatred.