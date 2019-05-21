Interdicted headteacher wants TSC to reinstate him

A former headteacher interdicted four years ago for allegedly having a sexual relation with his student wants the Teachers Service Commission to reinstate him

Victor Sammy Mutiso, a former principal at Syomkuku Secondary School, denies the claims.

He wants the court to order the TSC to pay his salary and allowances in full from the date of interdiction to the date of reinstatement.

Mutiso sayas he is entitled to fair labour practices, including a fair hearing.

"The allegations against me are fabricated falsehoods by people with personal issues against me and not in my capacity as a teacher," he claims.

He says the decision by the commission to interdict him is unfair, biased and not procedurally done.

He has accused one of his fellow teachers, who brought the student to his school, of masterminding his exit.

The student was allegedly a school dropout who had previously been expelled from various schools due to indiscipline.

In the letter of interdiction, Mutiso was accused of engaging in immoral behaviour by having sexual relations with a Form 4 student between 2014 and 2015 at Syongombe Guest House and Flamingo Guest House.

TSC also accused him of inciting his students after he was questioned by TSC on the allegations by assembling them and bidding them goodbye leading to a demonstrations by the students.

However, Mutiso says TSC relied on hearsay and failed to take into consideration massive evidence in support of the his innocence.