Increasing number of underweight births a concern to WHO

The World Health Organisation has raised concerns about the increasing numbers of babies born with low birth-weight.

Statistics from the global health gency shows that in 2015 alone, 20 million babies were born of low birth-weight.

A baby is considered to have low birth-weight if they weigh less than 2500g or 5.5 pounds at birth.

Babies born with low birth-weight have a greater risk of stunting should they survive.

Such babies are also at greater risk of having developmental and physical ill health later in life, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“Low birth-weight is a complex clinical entity composed of intrauterine growth restriction and preterm birth,” WHO says.

Intrauterine growth restriction refers to a condition in which an unborn baby is smaller than it should be because it is not growing at a normal rate inside the womb.

Pre-term, on the other hand, refers to the birth of a baby at fewer than 37 weeks’ gestational age.

More than 2.5 million newborns globally die every year, out of which 80 per cent are of low birth-weight, representing one in seven of all births worldwide according to WHO estimates.

Kenya is among 15 countries with the highest number of premature deliveries.

Data from the Health ministry shows 188,900 babies are born before time. Of this, 8,303 die annually.

WHO and UNICEF estimate low birth-weight in Kenya to be 11 per cent, while the estimate was six per cent according to the Kenya Demographic Health Survey of 2008-09.

Despite being preventable, low birth-weight is a major cause of ill-health and deaths of babies in Kenya.

The WHO says the risk of giving birth to low weight babies is higher in women younger than 16 years or older than 40 years.

Other factors are multiple pregnancy, obstetric complications, chronic maternal conditions such as hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, infections like malaria, and nutritional status.

“Exposure to environmental factors, such as indoor air pollution, and tobacco and drug use are other factors,” WHO says.

According to WHO, preterm birth is the major contributor to low birth-weight in settings with many adolescent pregnancies, high prevalence of infection, or where pregnancy is associated with high levels of fertility treatment and caesarean sections.

“Understanding and tackling these underlying causes in high-burden countries should be a priority.”

It says that reducing the incidence of low birth weight requires a comprehensive global strategy, which must include improving maternal nutritional status; treating pregnancy-associated conditions such as pre-eclampsia (hypertensive disease of pregnancy); and providing adequate maternal care, perinatal clinical services and social support.

“Affordable, accessible and appropriate health-care is critical for preventing and treating low birth-weight.

According to the agency, reductions in death, illness and disability in newborn babies will only be achieved if pregnancy care is fully integrated with appropriate care for low birth-weight babies.

(Edited by O. Owino)