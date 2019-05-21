Fire destroys Tengecha Boys dorm

Tengecha Boys High school students may go home after their dormitory was gutted by fire early Monday morning.

None of the students was injured but all their personal belongings were destroyed.

The cause of fire has not been established.

The school was frantically trying to convert a classroom into a dormitory but boys might be sent home in the meantime.

A strong wind fanned the fire.

By the time fire engines from Kericho town arrived, the fire had been put out by students and schools faculty.

Bureti DCI chief Stephen Ole Tanki said the cause of the fire was being investigated. He called on parents to remain calm.

Another fire struck the school in 2016 when a three-storey dormitory was razed by fire. Students were sent home, another dorm was constructed.