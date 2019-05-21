Doctors in Kisii to go on strike tomorrow

Doctors in Kisii today said they will continue with their planned strike tomorrow (Tuesday) if the county fails to honour a 2017 CBA.

The medics want the county government to give them study leave and improved health medical scheme.

"Nothing that has changed since we gave the strike notice on Monday last week and this means the planned strike will go on," Nyanza region KMPDU chairman Lameck Omweri told the Star on the phone. He spoke from Nairobi.

"We advise any patient seeking our services from Tuesday to seek treatment in other health facilities because we won't be on duty," he said.

Kisii KMPDU chairman Peter Morebu said they are yet to receive communication from the county government.

"We hope to meet the governor today to see if he has something in store for us. If there is nothing substantive, we will go on with the strike," he said.

Last week, the doctors accused the county of taking them in circles regarding the implementation of the CBA.

"We have been treated to unending circus, deceit and outright insincerity by the county government," the letter addressed to Governor James Ongwae and county secretary Patrick Lumumba said.

Omweri said they have been patient long enough and nobody should blame them for choosing to go the strike way.

The doctors want their promotions backdated and be placed in the right job groups. They also demand to be given comprehensive NHIF coverage.

They want immediate doctors applying for study leave to be given time off.

The union official said 10 doctors have been denied study leave.