DCI officers fly to Dubai to record Ali Zandi statement

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations flew to Dubai on Monday night to record a statement from the representative of the United Arab Emirates' ruler about the Sh400 million gold scam.

The investigators will interrogate Ali Zandi, a representative of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Zandi also represents the Zlivia Company, a gold trading company based in Dubai. Its missing gold is reported to have been seized at JKIA in transit from the DRC to Dubai.

Zandi conducts business on behalf of Sheik Maktoum and has been in Kenya several times to follow up on his cargo, having paid millions of shilling for a first consignment.

Nothing was delivered.

Maktoum complained to President Uhuru Kenyatta that his gold had been seized and detained at JKIA for months on its way to Dubai from DR Congo.

When the President investigated, he learned that there was no such gold and ordered the crackdown on those involved.

The investigators have stepped up their work after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered Inspector General Hillary Mutyiambai to investigate reports that a group of Kenyans may have conned Al Maktoum out of millions of shillings.

The police have until Wednesday next week to hand over their findings to Haji.

While in Dubai, the investigators will try to obtain all possible evidence that may include audio, documents, pictures and video footage to help convict those involved.

Once they have the statement from Zandi, the police will summon those mentioned to record their own statements before charges are drawn up and possible arrests made.

Leaked audio put Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula at the heart of the fake gold scandal, making the Ford Kenya leader a person of interest.

In the audio conversation, Wetang'ula dropped the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to assure a Dubai gold investor, believed to be Ali Zandi, that their detained consignment would be released.

The usually vocal senator has been silent on the issue. He has not been replying to repeated text messages or returning calls.