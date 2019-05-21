Court blocks ban on betting ads

Betting firms have got temporary reprieve after the High Court on Monday suspended implementation of the Betting Control and Licensing Board directive on advertising.

Last month, BCLB issued a directive banning all outdoor advertisements of gambling.

Advertising of gambling on all social media platforms, ads on gambling between 6am and 10pm and endorsement of gambling by celebrities was outlawed.

Justice James Makau stopped the BCLB from implementing the directive dated April 30 that banned advertising and endorsements of betting, lottery, gaming and prize competitions.

“Pending hearing and determination this petition, court has suspended the implementation of the decision of the Betting Control and Licensing Board issued by the CEO of board touching on advertisement and endorsements of betting, lottery, gaming and prize competitions,” the order reads.

The directive issued by the board was to take effect on May 30 and all betting firms were expected to comply.

In the case, a musician who endorses betting sued the BCLB for banning him from appearing in commercials.

He has also sued board chairman Cyrus Maina and CEO Liti Wambua for allegedly infringing on his rights.

Murigi Wanjohi alias MC Moreydoc argues that he earns a living through endorsement of products and services due to his influence and celebrity status. Banning him is unconstitutional.