Corridors of Power

The cold war between Deputy President William Ruto and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho is far from over and could go a notch higher in days to come. A small bird has told Corridors that Ruto's allies are planning to petition President Uhuru Kenyatta to take disciplinary action against Kibicho, if indeed the Head of State has not endorsed the scheme by the Interior ministry to cut the DP down to size ahead of 2022. But what really is the contention? Sources say it could be linked to confidential expenditure domiciled in the giant ministry. It is whispered that Kibicho, as the accounting officer, has refused to authorise the release of the funds. It is said officials have complained that Ruto has so many functions, sometimes running for a whole week, and facilitation will translate into lots of cash expended.