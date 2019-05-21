Bar owner gets life for raping, infecting girls with STIs

A bar owner who plied two children with alcohol and raped them, infecting them with an STI, has been jailed for life.

Samson Mburia Gakono committed the offence on September 19, 2013. The children were seven years old.

They were playing in a field at Maili Saba in Kibera when the accused approached them and promised them gifts if they went with him.

The children followed Gakono to his house, where he made them drink alcohol, defiled them in his bed and told them not to tell their parents, a Kibera court heard.

The prosecution called nine witnesses, including the children.

One of the victims' mothers testified that the children were playing near her vegetable stall but they failed to show up at 6pm. She looked for the children but could not find them.

The next day her child came home looking sickly. On questioning her she found out that the child had spent the night with "Uncle Sam".

The mother took her to a private hospital where she was treated and the matter reported to Kilimani police station.

A nurse from the hospital testified that the children contracted a sexually transmitted disease and an examination showed they were defiled.

She told the court that there were some bruises in their private parts

In his defence, Gakono had told court that he was a bar owner and a man of good standing.

He said no medical exams proved that he defiled the children as he was not tested.

Gakono said the two children were well known to him and were his good neighbours who visited him frequently.

He requested court to forgive him as he has a wife and children who depend on him.

In his ruling on Monday, Kibera principal magistrate Derrick Kuto said the prosecution had proved its case.

“The court has found that you have a case to answer and therefore I sentence you to life imprisonment, I have examined the evidence by the prosecution and found that you are guilty in all the counts against you,” he ruled.

Kuto gave him 14 days to appeal the sentence.

Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya