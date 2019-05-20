Two rescued after well caves in, buries them

Quick action by the public saved two men from death when a six-foot-deep water well they were digging caved in and buried them.

The 10-minute rescue operation involved scooping of sand from the well by residents of Muluti village Mbitini ward, Kitui subcounty, around 5pm on Saturday.

Assistant chief Muthoka Musyoka, who was among those who visited the scene moments after the incident happened, said the two survivors were standing at the edge of the well when it caved in.

“The two men were digging the well for their small-scale irrigation farms when disaster struck. They dropped inside the well and were buried by sand. Were it for the apt action by villagers, we could have lost them,” Muthoka said.

He said some people who were nearby and witnessed the incident happen raised the alarm and within minutes, a crowd had gathered to help pull the two men out.

The assistant chief said after they were dug out of the well, they were rushed to the nearby Mbitini Health Centre. He said they did not have any physical injuries and were declared out of danger.

“At the Mbitini, they were examined and treated for shock before being allowed to go home,” the administrator said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)