Two charged with smuggling Ethiopians

The immigrants were being driven in two four-wheel drive cars.

Two businessmen were on Friday charged with trafficking 23 Ethiopians from Moyale to Thika.

Muhsan Abdikadir and Eliyas Haji were charged before Kibera Senior Resident Magistrate Esther Boke, where they pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The two were arrested on Thika Road on Wednesday after the Special Crimes Prevention Unit got a tip off that they were transporting 23 Ethiopians from Moyale to Thika then link them to South Africa.

They were taken to Kilimani Police Station where they recorded statements before their arraignment in court.

The victims had paid some cash for their transportation but the police are still investigating to know what amount each immigrant paid.

On Friday, the two requested court to release them on lenient bond terms.

The magistrate released them on a bond of Sh100,000 each pending mention of the case on May 26.

Meanwhile, the Magistrates allowed the  detectives ten more days to detain 23 immigrants at the Industrial Area prison.

The detectives investigating the  matter  had requested court to allow them 15 more days.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
20 May 2019 - 00:00

