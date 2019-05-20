The hidden lives of ‘housegirls’ in Kenya

In Uganda, women as young as 17 years are migrating to Kenya to find housemaid jobs.

Esther 21, told the BBC “House help jobs in Uganda only pay Sh800 per month which is not enough to fend for our needs so we migrate to Kenya for the currency is stronger against the Ugandan currency.”

The BBC Africa Eye reveals how on arrival in Nairobi, the girls find accommodation in informal settlements, several of them decide to share a house to cost share on costs.

Esther now in Nairobi knocking door to door looking for a maid job says she leaves with her three Ugandan friends and each pays Sh500 per month for the house.

“We leave three girls each paying Sh500 per month on this corrugated iron sheet house with no electricity. We share one mattress,” she says.

Esther works in a restaurant from 6 am to 6 pm for little pay.

“I walk for a long distance to work for they don’t pay me enough,” she says.

She says there is so much insecurity where she leaves. Their house was robbed off some days back.