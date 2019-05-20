Stop arresting suspects on Friday, Khaniri and Osotsi tell police

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri and nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi have told police to stop arresting suspects on Friday to deliberately deny them bond.

The leaders said such arrests are aimed at intimidating Kenyans before they are taken to court. They spoke in Kisumu on Saturday when they visited Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala who is being held at the Kisumu Central police station.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduori have also been arrested and are being held in Eldoret and Serem police stations, respectively. Matungu MP Justus Murunga surrendered to the police on Saturday.

Osotsi termed the arrest of Malala as political. Senators James Orengo (Siaya), Moses Kajwang' (Homa Bay) and Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo visited Malala. Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and Deputy Governor Matthews Owili also visited Malala.

He asked why Malala has not been treated well after the arrest. He was arrested on Friday at a Kisumu hotel by CID officers while in a meeting.

Osotsi claimed the senator is being used as collateral damage, following the arrest of some leaders over the Matungu killings.

"We want Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to come clean on this matter. Police should not be used in settling political scores. Malala's arrest is simply to balance the ongoing arrest between Jubilee and Nasa," he said.