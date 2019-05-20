Stop arresting suspects on Friday, Khaniri and Osotsi tell police

• The leaders claim such arrests are aimed at intimidating Kenyans before they are taken to court.
• Malala was arrested in Kisumu on Friday over alleged linked to Matungu killings.
Vihiga Senator George Khaniri and nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi have told police to stop arresting suspects on Friday to deliberately deny them bond.
The leaders said such arrests are aimed at intimidating Kenyans before they are taken to court. They spoke in Kisumu on Saturday when they visited Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala who is being held at the Kisumu Central police station.
Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduori have also been arrested and are being held in Eldoret and Serem police stations, respectively. Matungu MP Justus Murunga surrendered to the police on Saturday.
Osotsi termed the arrest of Malala as political. Senators James Orengo (Siaya), Moses Kajwang' (Homa Bay) and Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo visited Malala. Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and Deputy Governor Matthews Owili also visited Malala.
He asked why Malala has not been treated well after the arrest. He was arrested on Friday at a Kisumu hotel by CID officers while in a meeting.
Osotsi claimed the senator is being used as collateral damage, following the arrest of some leaders over the Matungu killings.
"We want Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to come clean on this matter. Police should not be used in settling political scores. Malala's arrest is simply to balance the ongoing arrest between Jubilee and Nasa," he said.
He said Malala should be given a special room after he collapsed on Friday at the Kisumu Central police station. His family, led by father David Meja Malala and lawyer Charles Malala, said the senator is suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes.
They said Malala has not been allowed access to medication, risking his life. "We want the senator put in a spacious room. He is currently mixed with other suspects in a police cell which is filthy," Osotsi said.
He said Western leaders will stand with Malala."We are not sure whether he will be released on bond before Monday because top officers who can make that decision are out of the station."
The legislator said the senator is a leader and should be told why he is being held. "He's alleged to have made a speech on May 9, deemed to be incitement. Malala has only visited Matungu once since the beginning of the year," Osotsi said.
The MP said the killings reported in Vihiga, Bungoma and Kakamega counties could be similar in nature and should be well investigated. "We have seen killings of watchmen in various counties and the Matungu killings could be related."
Khaniri also condemned the rampant arrest of Kenyans on Fridays. He said the reason for Malala arrest remains unclear and called for his release. "We are waiting to see the charges that will be pressed against him," Khaniri said.
He said police should apprehend suspects after they conclude their probe and not intimidate Kenyans.