Nakuru cops seize 1,000kg of bhang in tanker

Nakuru county police officers have netted bhang weighing more than one tonne that was being ferried using a 10- wheeled tanker at Mwariki area at the outskirts of Nakuru town.

Nakuru county police Commander Stephen Matu on Monday said that the value of the cargo is Sh3.6 million.

"We received information from Nairobi police who later assisted us in tracing the tanker using the mobile phone service provider," the police boss said.

One person has been arrested and is being detained at Nakuru's Central police station awaiting arraignment on Tuesday.

Matu said that this is the biggest consignment netted in Nakuru, adding that police are on high alert.

He said there has been a rise in criminals transporting illegal goods using tankers.

Matu are investigating the matter to find the destination of the cargo which was being transported from Wajir.

The incident comes few days after another consignment was netted in Kasarani area.