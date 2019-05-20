Mourners reject Sh20,000 Kiraitu's donation at burial

Mourners at the burial of a Meru woman on Saturday rejected Sh20,000 donated by Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Murungi had sent nominated MCA Ruth Kananu to present his donation in Ithalii village, Igembe Central.

All was well until EALA MP Mpuru Aburi and the MCA clashed over who to take responsibility for raising Mercy Kendi's children. Mpuru and Kananu demanded to take the two orphans.

Kananu and the MP settled her medical bills. She died at a Meru hospital. The two politicians teamed up to help Kendi after her family sought assistance through the media.

On Saturday, Aburi rallied mourners in rejecting the Sh20,000 donation from Kananu, accusing the governor of being heartless and only contributing during the burial.

Kendi was in hospital for nine months before she died on May 7.

"I was sent by Governor Kiraitu with Sh20,000," Kananu said.

But Mpuru asked, "When she was sick and in need of portable oxygen, the governor was nowhere. Why come to buy a golden casket when someone is dead, instead of helping them when they are alive? He did not contribute a single coin.”

But Kananu accused Aburi of being dishonest. She cautioned him against politicking.

Some mourners chanted No-PEU, a political slogan associated with aburi, who claims to have registered it as a party.

Bishop Julius Gitari calmed down the two camps, but more drama ensued when Aburi donated Sh100,000 to the family.