Malala to sue Matiang'i, IG Mutyambai over wrongful arrest

He did not specify when he was likely to sue them but noted that he will soon be advised by his legal team.

He spoke on Sunday night after he was released from Kisumu Central Police Station.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, Matungu MP Justus Murunga and Mayoni MCA were also arrested over the alleged link into the recent Matungu killings.

Malala said he was not told why he had been arrested noting that it was an act of intimidation.

"The arrest is purely political. The plan was to arrest two people from the Tanga Tanga team and two from the handshake side," he said.

The senator said he was denied food and medication and his bodyguard could not access him.