Malala to sue Matiang'i, IG Mutyambai over wrongful arrest

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala plans to sue Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai over wrongful arrest and detention.
Malala said he has reliable information that Matiang'i and Mutyambai were behind his arrest.
He did not specify when he was likely to sue them but noted that he will soon be advised by his legal team.
He spoke on Sunday night after he was released from Kisumu Central Police Station.
Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, Matungu MP Justus Murunga and Mayoni MCA were also arrested over the alleged link into the recent Matungu killings.
Malala said he was not told why he had been arrested noting that it was an act of intimidation.
"The arrest is purely political. The plan was to arrest two people from the Tanga Tanga team and two from the handshake side," he said.
The senator said he was denied food and medication and his bodyguard could not access him.
I was suffocated in a small room without proper ventilation. This made me collapse and I remained unconscious for four hours.Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala
Malala criticised the manner in which he was arrested saying he was frustrated, harassed and kicked by police officers.
"I want to tell the people who are involved in arresting me that we shall sue them individually," Malala said.
He told Matiang'i, to take national security seriously and stop the political arrest of Kenyans without concrete evidence.
"He has become a socialite and playing public relations with security. Matters of security is not a joke. Stop playing with the security of this country," he said.
"We shall not be cowards by your intimidation. Innocent Kenyans are being killed in Matungu, families languishing in pain and Matiang'i is playing cosmetics by arresting politicians so that he can be seen to be working."
He told the CS to go back to Matungu and ensure proper investigation saying the families of those who have been murdered are suffering and need justice.
"If you want to arrest me come. I am not a coward. But this time around we will not take it lightly."
"I want to the enemies of democracy that we shall push them hard to give Kenyans freedom or death," he added.