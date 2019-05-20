Gambling to blame for increased loan defaults - Matiang'i

The government has faulted betting companies in the country for negative effect that it has caused to the youth.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has revealed that currently, over 500,000 Kenyans have been blacklisted by the CRB over defaults in repaying money borrowed for gambling.

The CS spoke on Monday during a meeting with betting stakeholders in Nairobi.

He said that most of the youth who are associated with gambling are jobless.

Matiang'i also revealed that the average income of most gamblers ranged between Sh5, 000 – 10,000 per month.

The CS warned that he will deport directors of betting companies who do not have genuine work permits to do gambling.