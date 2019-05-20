Court suspends ban on betting adverts

In Summary

• Justice James Makau on Monday stopped the BCLB from implementing  directive.

• It had banned advertising and endorsements of betting, lottery, gaming and prize competitions.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and C Fred Matiang'i in Nairobi on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and C Fred Matiang'i in Nairobi on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Image: ENOS TECHE

The High Court has temporarily suspended the implementation of the Betting and Control and Licensing Board directive that banned several forms of advertising for betting companies.

Justice James Makau on Monday stopped the BCLB from implementing the letter dated April 30 that banned advertising and endorsements of betting, lottery, gaming and prize competitions.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i earlier stated that the government is not out to scare away investors, but regulate the betting business.

The advertising directive issued by the board was to take effect by May 30.

In the case, a musician who is one of the celebrities endorsed to promote betting had sued BCLB for banning him from appearing in the commercials.

Murigi Wanjohi, alias MC Moreydoc, said he earns a living through endorsement of products and services due to his influence and celebrity status, thus banning him is unconstitutional.

Matiang'i faulted betting companies for their negative effect on the youth.

He said more than 500,000 Kenyans have been blacklisted by the CRB for defaulting on repaying loans taken out for gambling. 

Gambling to blame for increased loan defaults - Matiang'i

Over 500,000 Kenyans blacklisted by CRB over defaults in repaying gambling money.
News
5 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
20 May 2019 - 15:58

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Google restricts Huawei's use of Android
    9h ago World

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Bluebird grew to chartered flights king through sweat - GM
    9h ago Big Read

  5. What your absence says to your child
    12h ago Big Read

Latest Videos