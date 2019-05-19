The struggle of Kenyans with eating disorders

EATING DISORDERS AWARENESS IN KENYA

Eating disorder awareness in Kenya is close to minimal. This perhaps is because, like most mental health issues, it is seen to be as a thing that exists only in the west.

Andega explains that she only managed to understand about eating disorders through the internet due to a lack of awareness and information among Kenya’s medical professionals.

As she began talking about her eating disorders on Instagram, she received messages from some people saying that they did not know such a thing exists.

“Some thought it was only found among white people, a lot of people didn't know about the different types, they only knew anorexia and bulimia, they were also unaware that eating disorders could impact anyone.’

“Fat people, men, old people, teenagers, people considered underweight; I definitely know a lot more awareness needs to be created here, because everything I found out was through the internet.”

Eating disorders are far more common than we think, and while some may not be fully-fledged anorexics, bulimics or binge eaters, other disordered eating behaviours linked to these are in many cases the norm.

The punishing yourself for having a piece of cake, the obsession with ‘eating clean’, the vilifying parts of your body for not looking a certain way and the measuring yourself worth based on the numbers on a scale or dress size all form part of this, and it is vital we begin to address it.

Types of eating disorders:

Anorexia nervosa is characterised by self-starvation and excessive weight loss. It is a serious and potentially life-threatening illness whose symptoms include, the restriction of food which leads to a significant loss of weight. There is a constant fear of gaining weight or becoming fat. Those that suffer from anorexia nervosa are participate in behavior that would interfere with weight gain despite already having low weight, such as fasting or excessive exercising.

Bulimia nervosa is characterised by binge eating which is followed by compensatory behaviors which can include self-induced vomiting as a means to undo or compensate for the binge eating. Symptoms of bulimia nervosa include regular binge eating behavior or a large intake of food which is accompanied by a loss of control over the amount someone is eating. It includes purging behavior, or an inappropriate amount of compensatory behaviors as a means of preventing weight gain, this can include vomiting, misuse of laxatives, or excessive amounts of exercising.

Binge eating disorder (BED) is characterized by recurrent binge eating without the use of compensatory weight control behaviours, such as those used in bulimia nervosa. The symptoms of BED include, regular binge eating or the intake of large amounts of food alongside losing control over eating behaviors. In a binge eating episode, an individual is likely to eat faster than usual, eat until they are uncomfortably full or when they are not physically hungry, and eat alone due to the embarrassment of how much they are eating. Following an episode, an individual can feel depressed or guilty. These episodes are likely to occur once a week.