The plight of refugees who spend nights outside UNHCR offices

Writhing in pain, complaining of broken ribs,bleeding gums and scars on their faces, they tell tales of agony since setting foot in Kenya.

At just 17 years old, Mary* survived tribal clashes in her home country only to come and face more brutality, attempted rape and homelessness from those mandated to protect her.

The single mother of 12 narrates how she fled from Minembwe village, Democratic Republic of Congo after war broke between the Banyamulenge and Pembe communities in late 2017.

Start of hardships

"We arrived in Kenya through the help of good Samaritans but we had no where to go. We managed to get shelter at a local church but life was not as smooth as we thought," she said.

She says that the money she received from Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society(HIAS) was not enough to cater for her and her 12 children who eventually got hospitalized due to malnutrition.

"I managed to get a house help job in Kangemi, Kiambu County but after a few months, my employer attempted to rape me so I fled to Shauri Moyo refugee camp, where we were later transferred to Kakuma refugee camp." said Mary.

Later on in June 2018, they were ruthlessly kicked out of Kakuma. "The police at Kakuma beat us mercilessly, not sparing anyone be it pregnant women, the elderly or the young children." she said.

Through the help of good Samaritans, Mary and her children managed to arrive in Nairobi and camped outside the Westlands United Nations High commission for Refugees(UNHCR) office. She counts six months of camping outside UNHCR.

Loss of family

For Moses*, leaving the tribal fueled war of DRC in 2004 seemed like the best option for him, his two wives and five children considering one of the wives was pregnant with his sixth child.

"The problem started when the people responsible for the clashes back at DRC came to fight us at Bidibidi camp in Uganda," he said.

Moses says that his pregnant wife lost the child during this period before they fled toKakuma where the tribalists were still on their necks.

"In Kakuma, a UNHCR official asked me for Sh100,000 so that he could help us get to Nairobi but we were fortunate to get help from some police officers who helped us get to Westlands UNHCR offices," he said.

He also said that one his daughters died during the journey due to malnutrition.

"My family and I spent several nights under the Waiyaki way foot bridge and during that period, my eight year old daughter was raped but UNHCR did not help in any way. We were helped at Westlands Police station" he said.

Moses says that his 12 year old daughter later managed to acquire a cleaning job at Kangemi, Kiambu county in October 2016.They therefore relocated to Kangemi where they were provided with shelter by his daughter’s employee.

However, in 2018 his then fourteen year old daughter was raped by her employer and even after reporting it to the Kabete police station, no action was taken.

“After she was raped, we found out that she fell pregnant,” he said.

"The officers on duty that night took a sh20,000 bribe from the rapist and the case was closed,” he added.

Instead, he was arrested together with his family and charged as undocumented immigrants although he had applied for an Alien Identification Card in 2016 which he has not acquired yet.

After being released, three of his children went missing and the police failed to confirm their whereabouts.