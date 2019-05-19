Matungu killings suspects freed on police bond

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the four Kakamega politicians arrested on Friday over their alleged connection to the killings in Matungu, Kakamega released.

Area MP Justus Murunga, Kakamega senator Ckeophas Malala, firmer Sports CS Rashid Echesa and Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduori were arrested separately on a Friday and Saturday and locked up in different police stations in four counties.

Kakamega county police commander Wilkister Vera said the DPP directed that the four be released on bond and investigations completed first before being charged.

"Officers from the DCI have been dispatched to various stations where they were detained right now," she told the Star on the phone.

The four were to face charges of murder, conspiracy to kill, threatening witnesses and conspiracy to defeat justice.

The four were discharged Sunday night and will appear before the DCI Kakamega on different dates next month.

Oduori has been booked to appear the DCI on June 3, Echesa on June 5, Malala on May June 6 and Murunga on June 4.

Sources within the investigations told the Star that the DCI had already prepared an application to have the four detained for 30 days to complete the investigations.

"The DPP instead recommended that the suspects be released on bond pending completion of investigations. He wants us to prepare all committal bundles and coward to him immediately," the source said.

Echesa, Malala, Murunga and Oduori were held in police cells in Kisii, Kisumu, Eldoret and Vihiga counties respectively.

On Wednesday, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i ordered a major security operation by the elite GSU in Matungu constituency to flash out a gang that has been blamed for murdering 14 people in two months.

The gang calling itself the 42 brothers has also killed more than ten other people in other sub counties in Kakamega county since October mast year.

It had earlier been reported that Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala's supporters clashed with police officers at Kisumu central police station demanding his release.

They stormed the station in praise songs for their leader who has been in police custody since he was arrested.

This prompted the officers manning the OB desk to call for reinforcement. He was arrested on Friday at Sovereign Hotel in Kisumu over the Matungu killings.

Police officers, supporters were forced to scamper for safety after teargas was lobbied at them.