Fake gold scam: DPP Haji orders Mutyambai to fast-track probe

DPP Noordin Haji has ordered the fast-tracking of investigations into the fake gold scam that has dragged in top politicians.

This came a day after an audio did the rounds on social media purporting to be of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula dropping the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to assure a Dubai gold investor that their detained consignment would be released.

In a statement on Saturday, Haji said he had received complaints from victims of the scam, adding that the personality they were dealing with invoked the name of the President, only to realise they were conned.

Haji ordered Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to fast-track ongoing investigations and forward the findings in seven days.

He urged citizens with information to volunteer it, assuring them of confidentiality.

Haji also urged Kenyans to desist from sensationalising the matter.

"Such claims and their circulation through social media and specifically, leaked phone recordings in today's age of real-time borderless publishing are alarmist and may needlessly cause disaffection," he said.