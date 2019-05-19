Fake gold scam: DPP Haji orders Mutyambai to fast-track probe

In Summary

• Mutyambai told to forward findings in seven days.

• Haji said he had received complaints from victims of the scam

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.
Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.
Image: FILE

DPP Noordin Haji has ordered the fast-tracking of investigations into the fake gold scam that has dragged in top politicians.

This came a day after an audio did the rounds on social media purporting to be of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula dropping the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to assure a Dubai gold investor that their detained consignment would be released. 

In a statement on Saturday, Haji said he had received complaints from victims of the scam, adding that the personality they were dealing with invoked the name of the President, only to realise they were conned.

Haji ordered Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to fast-track ongoing investigations and forward the findings in seven days.

He urged citizens with information to volunteer it, assuring them of confidentiality.

Haji also urged Kenyans to desist from sensationalising the matter.

"Such claims and their circulation through social media and specifically, leaked phone recordings in today's age of real-time borderless publishing are alarmist and may needlessly cause disaffection," he said.

Wetang'ula drags Uhuru, Raila names into fake gold scam in leaked audio

Audio in Star's possession indicates Wetang'ula and fake Matiang'i had pocketed money from gold traders.
News
1 day ago

Ruto defends Uhuru over fake gold scam

Jubilee politicians say Interior CS Fred Matiang’i should also explain situation.
News
22 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
News
19 May 2019 - 10:53

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2h ago Corridors of Power

  3. How Rotich has denied ODM, Jubilee billions for 8 years
    2h ago News

  4. Corridors of Power
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. When not all that glitters is gold
    2d ago Big Read

Latest Videos