Wetang'ula drags Uhuru, Raila names into fake gold scam in leaked audio

A leaked audio in the Star's possession has put Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula at the heart of the multi-million shilling fake gold scandal.

Detectives, meanwhile, revealed that the Ford Kenya leader was a person of interest.

In the audio conversation, Wetang'ula dropped the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to assure a Dubai gold investor believed to be Ali Zandi that their detained consignment would be released.

It is believed that Zandi was the person who telephoned Wetang'ula. The date of the call has not been established.

Wetang'ula did not respond to repeated inquiries on Friday by the Star. He was said to be planning to fly out of the country on Friday night on official duty.

Wetang'ula assured Zandi, a business associate of United Arab Emirates ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that he had talked to Raila who in turn reached out to Uhuru to secure the release of the pricey containers.

“I am a hundred per cent sure there is no problem and tell Sheikh not to panic. We are finishing this matter and we will come and toast together,” Wetang'ula assured Zandi.

The conversation begins with an angry Zandi telling the Senator that the Sheikh had run out of patience, yet the players including Wetang'ula himself had pocketed their share to facilitate the release of the gold.

From the conversation, it also emerges that flamboyant businessman Zaheer Jhanda claimed to have been picked as a representative of “Interior CS Fred Matiang'i”.

“He [fake Matiangi] took the money, you [Wetang'ula] took the money. What else are you talking about?” an angry Zandi asked.

It is unclear, however, how much money Wetang'ula allegedly received as he is overheard disputing in the audio an undisclosed figure sent to him.