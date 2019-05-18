TUM students protest after comrade is stabbed to death

A university student was Thursday evening fatally stabbed by a two-man gang in Soko Mjinga, Kisauni.

This comes just two days after a Nyumba Kumi official survived a knife attack while rescuing a woman who was being robbed in the same area.

David Mwaura, 23, a final year medical student at Technical University of Mombasa, was attacked outside his house by two criminals who stabbed him four times.

He succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Coast General Hospital at 4pm, Kisauni OCPD Julius Kiragu said, confirming the incidence.

"The two are well known physically by residents. We are tracking them and we will definitely arrest them," Kiragu said. He said the two did not steal anything.

Addressing the press at the institution, TUMSA student union chairman Dennis Okang'a said Mwangi had been in the house all day and was going to buy food when the two accosted him.

"We are giving the police 48 hours to arrest the suspects. We are tired of attacks on students in Kisauni. We are not going to sit down and watch comrades being murdered every day," he said.

Students will stage protests in the area if no suspects are arrested over increasing insecurity, he said.

Mshomoroni is one of the favourite areas for students to reside because of the affordable rent and relative proximity to the university.

Over the years, many students have been mugged in the alleys and others robbed of their valuables and cash.

Last Sunday, a businessman was fatally shot by gunmen around 8pm in Mshomoroni.

While police and state agencies are working to sanitise crime-infected Kisauni, the situation remains wanting.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)