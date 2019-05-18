Raila in the DRC for talks with Tshisekedi on infrastructure projects

African Union infrastructure envoy Raila Odinga on Saturday held talks with DRC president Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa.

He flew to Kinshasa on Friday evening for the talks that centered on building of the Kinshasa- Brazzaville bridge which is part of the Tripoli- Cape Town Trans Africa Highway.

In his Twitter feed, the ODM leader said that the discussion with Tshisekedi also delved into the Inga Dam whose completion, he said, "is critical for Africa."

The tweet read; "Held talks in Kinshasa with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo on the construction of the Kinshasa- Brazzaville bridge that is part of the Tripoli- Cape Town Trans Africa Highway. We also discussed the Inga Dam whose completion is critical for Africa."

It was not immediately clear for how long he will be in the mineral rich country.

Raila's visit to the country comes in the wake of a revelation by The Star how Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula tried to drag his name into a gold scam said to have been detained at JKIA but belonging to a Emirati investor.