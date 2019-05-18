Pastor to spend life in jail for defiling daughter, 9

A pastor on Friday was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of defiling his nine-year-old daughter in Nairobi.

The pastor divorced his wife and opted to take care of his child. But he allegedly defiled her on diverse dates between December 2013 and March 2014.

He was arrested and charged in a Kibera court after the child reported the matter to her grandmother, who advised her to report to her head teacher.

The man was charged with two counts of defiling the minor and committing an indecent act with a minor. He denied both the charges and was released on bond.

The prosecution called eight witnesses and closed the case.

The court conducted an examination and formed an opinion the complainant understood the meaning of the oath she took.

The girl told the court her father repeatedly defiled her until she decided to report the matter to her grandmother.

Her grandmother directed her to report to the school head teacher.

The headteacher then reported the matter to Kabete police station.

After the matter was reported, the girl was taken to Nairobi Women's Hospital.

The brother of the girl and other family members testified.

Doctor Daniel Nguku of the Nairobi Women's Hospital said he examined the girl on March 3, 2014 at Hurlinggam branch and confirmed she was defiled.

In his defense, the accused denied the accusations.

In her ruling, Kibera senior resident Renee Kitagwa ruled the prosecution had proved the case.

She gave him 14 days to appeal.