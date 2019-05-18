Omtatah sues to stop MPs' house allowance

Activist Okiya Omtatah has sued all MPs and Senators for "irregularly receiving house allowances".

Omtatah has also sued the Parliamentary Service Commission, Parliament, National Treasury, Controller of Budget and Attorney General.

He wants the court to suspend all payments of house allowances to MPs.

Omtatah also wants the court to allow him serve all legislators by substituted service through the press by placing an advert in a newspaper.

He said the case is urgent since the PSC has already began paying house allowances.

“The impugned house allowance of Sh250,000 per month will cost taxpayers Sh104 million every month which Sh1.2 billion annually,” Omtatah said.

He said that unless the payments are stopped, the taxpayer will be exposed to the loss of colossal amounts of money.

He said PSC and Parliament have no capacity in law to determine the salaries and remuneration of MPs.

“Because they are untitled to a mortgage of Sh20 million per term to be used for their housing needs; the MPs are not eligible for house allowances which amounts to double payment of a benefit which is already include by SRC in their gross pay,” reads court documents.

The SRC said it will sue to stop payment of the allowances.