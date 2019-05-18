Mechanic confesses to killing Murang'a warder

A Nairobi mechanic on Friday confessed to killing the Murang'a prison warder found dead on Wednesday.

Joseph Ochieng’, 23, was arrested while driving in Muhoroni. He told police that he killed Pauline Wangari after a quarrel at her home in Murang’a town.

The trained mechanic told police he met Wangari for the first time that night after dating for three months on Facebook.

His confession was taken by Kericho DCI officers before he was handed to Murang’a police for further interrogation. It was recorded on video.

Ochieng’, according to police sources, said he engaged in a physical altercation with Wangari on Tuesday night after she punched him in the face and accused him of "joking" around with her.

He told investigators that Wangari had smoked four rolls of bhang at the time of the fistfight.

Ochieng said Wangari invited him to her house. He travelled from Nairobi to Murang’a town in a matatu and took a boda boda to her house.

Wangari had asked Ochieng to bring her a red velvet cake and a packet of Indomie, which they were to have for supper.

She however complained of back pain and said she could not cook. They agreed that Ochieng' would make dinner.

Ochieng' said he tried to convince her to take some painkillers and get to bed but she refused. She said the pain would go away after she smoked a roll of bhang, he said.

The altercation happened at around 2am. Ochieng' said Wangari, who was high by then, punched him and threatened to kill him for taking her for granted.

She told Ochieng' she was a police officer (not a warder) and punched him on the left cheek.

Ochieng, police said, grabbed Wangari by the neck to restrain her and she collapsed on the floor.

The man, police said, was however at pains to explain how Wangari suffered stab wounds. He said she stabbed herself to death.

On Friday evening, police stormed a house in Parklands, Nairobi, and recovered a TV set believed to have been stolen from Wangari’s house.

This poked more holes into Ochieng’s confession and motive.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)