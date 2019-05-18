NO CONGESTION

Luthuli Avenue to be converted into a one-way street

Luthuli will lead vehicles out of the CBD via River Road.

In Summary

• A study was done two years ago on the most populated street and Luthuli emerged at the top

• No PSVs will use the avenue as holding ground.

Nairobi County Executive member for environment Vesca Kangogo (center) and his counter-part member for transport Hitan Majevdia with county officials at Luthuli Avenue on May 16, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Nairobi County will spend Sh24 million to transform Luthuli Avenue into a one-way street.

According to the county government, Luthuli will lead vehicles out of the CBD via River Road.

The project comes after a feasibility study and was recommended by the United Nations.

County's Executive for Transport Hitan Majevdia yesterday said: "Works have already begun and we are going to set up a pedestrian walkway, have a cyclist truck, proper street lighting and at the necessary road marks. This will help also decongest the traffic in the CBD."

According to Majevda, a study done two years ago on the most populated street identified Luthuli.

"The county chose Luthuli because it is one of the busiest streets in the CBD with a lot of business premises. It will be a pilot project and if successful, the county will do the same to other congested streets and avenues," he said.

The CEC further said the business people have been complaining of the PSVs, which have been blocking entries into their premises.

Also, noise and air pollution and insecurity were some of the challenges faced by the traders.

The street will also be rehabilitated and installed with air pollution controlling gadgets.

The county has also contacted Kenya Power who will properly fix electricity poles.

Majevda said the project is done in partnership with United Nations with the county being the main sponsor.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
18 May 2019 - 00:00

