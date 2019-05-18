Jumwa goes for Matiang'i, tells him to resign over fake gold scam

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has told Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to step aside over the scandal.

“How can you use General Service Unit to safeguard the home of those involved in the criminal activity?” she said on Saturday.

She spoke in Endebess and Saboti constituencies on Saturday as part of a group of Jubilee-allied legislators accompanied Deputy President William Ruto during the launch of various development projects.

Other attendees were Governors Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), MPs Robert Pukose (Endebess), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Janet Nangabo (Women Rep, Trans Nzoia), Rahab Mukami (Women Rep, Nyeri), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Janet Jepkemboi (Turbo), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) and Owen Baya (Kilifi North).

Jumwa said the Parliamentary Security Committee will summon Matiang'i to explain to the country the extent of his involvement in the fake gold scandal.

“If he (Matiangi) would purport to tell the Committee that he does not know what the security details were doing at that home, the he does not deserve to be in-charge of the internal security docket.”

While echoing Jumwa’s position, Baya said Kenya’s safety and ability to trade internationally was being undermined when those in charge of security were the ones being mentioned in scandals.

“You cannot be the one calling for investigation while you have been implicated in the same scandal,” he added.

Pukose asked Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to be accountable.