Yellow fever jabs to be cost-free

Kenyans will get yellow fever jabs at no cost, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

CS Sicily Kariuki told a Health and Security conference in Nairobi, “I will make sure issuing a yellow fever card becomes almost zero in terms of cost and remove the incentives that have been put by people who have found this a place to make money."

Yellow fever vaccines are commercially available at Sh1,500 in ports of entry, public health units and selected clinics in Nairobi and Kisumu.

Early last year, Kenyans were warned that rogue health officers were injecting travellers with water instead of the vaccine.

“We have had infiltration by crooks issuing yellow fever vaccine certificates pretending it is all fine and we have fallen short of the global report because we want to take shortcuts, go to River Road, get a quick yellow fever card and stamp then get away with it,” Kariuki said.

Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Its symptoms include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

Occasionally, travellers from yellow fever endemic countries may bring the disease to countries free from the disease.