U.N. urges calm after protests by LGBT+ refugees in Kenya turn violent

"We deplore these violent actions (which) not only endangered these few individuals and but also other refugees present, including women and children," Fatihaa Abdalla, UNHCR Representative in Kenya told journalists late on Wednesday.

"We are urging for calm and restraint and will continue to closely monitor and seek solutions. We remain very concerned that the situation could once again deteriorate if the standoff continues."

The LGBT+ refugees and asylum seekers said they were demonstrating peacefully when they were physically assaulted by the police and were trying to defend themselves.

Kenyan police were not available to comment.

More than 23 LGBT+ refugees have been arrested and are facing charges such as illegal assembly, creating a disturbance and assaulting police officers.

"New arrivals are being forced to go to Kakuma refugee camp where they face violence, other refugees have been waiting up to five years to be resettled in another country as we are not even safe here," said Allan, an LGBT+ refugee from Uganda.

"Some people need funds and accommodation. We cannot work here and are often evicted when people find out we are gay. But the UNHCR is not listening to our problems - protesting is the only way to make them listen."

African countries have some of the most prohibitive laws against homosexuality in the world, with punishments ranging from imprisonment to death.