Uhuru counters Matiang'i, extends Huduma Namba registration time

•
President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the time for Kenyans to register for Huduma Namba by one week.
The exercise will now close on May 25 at 6pm
In a statement on Friday evening, Uhuru commended the 35 million Kenyans who have registered so far.
He, however, faulted Kenyans for being last-minute people.
"I have observed with concern the long queues formed during these final days of the exercise in different parts of the country. It brings to the fore an ingrained last-minute rush habit that holds us back," Uhuru said.
"Nevertheless, Kenyans are determined to register for their Huduma Namba and I have obliged to the numerous requests to give them an opportunity to do so."
Registration was meant to close on Saturday and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i had warned there would be no extension.
Registration started in April and was to run for 45 days.
Uhuru thanked the 42,000 young Kenyans working as registration assistants and 8,000 registration officers and the 400 ICT officers across the country.
The Diaspora mass registration exercise which started on May 6 will continue throughout all missions globally until June 20.