Uganda agrees to pay oil firms more to use planned pipeline

In Summary

• At a length of 1,445 kilometres, the project will cost $3.5 billion (Sh350 billion).

• It has been described as the world’s longest electrically-heated pipeline.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
Image: FILE

Uganda said on Wednesday it had agreed to pay a higher tariff to use a pipeline planned to run through neighbouring Tanzania, boosting the prospects of a project vital for Uganda’s nascent petroleum industry.

Landlocked Uganda in 2016 picked a route for a pipeline through neighbouring Tanzania to the Indian Ocean port of Tanga to help export its crude.

At a length of 1,445 kilometres, the project will cost $3.5 billion and has been described as the world’s longest electrically-heated pipeline.

Initially, Uganda said it had agreed with investors and Tanzania that it would pay a tariff of $12.2 for each barrel of crude shipped through the pipeline.

But the investors, which include France’s Total, later demanded a higher tariff, according to Ugandan officials, stalling negotiations over the project.

The government has agreed to increase the tariff to $12.77 per barrel after further talks with the investors, Energy Minister Irene Muloni said in a statement.

Business back at pipeline after Kenya Pipeline reviews tariffs

Business in Nakuru's Pipeline area has started to pick up after Kenya Pipeline agreed to review a promotional tariff meant to run for six months ...
Counties
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
News
17 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. How to thrive in farming without rain or land
    1d ago Big Read

  3. Nigerians arrested for 'eating during Ramadan fast'
    21h ago Africa

  4. Pay we set you free: How cops trap motorists
    2d ago Big Read

  5. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    1d ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos